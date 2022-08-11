Enviro Groups Say Feds Delaying Protecting Prairie Chicken

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 11, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to meet a deadline to protect populations of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act, and now faces a lawsuit from green groups over the delay. Last summer, the Biden administration recommended listing the birds that live in southeast Colorado, southwest Kansas, northwest Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle as threatened, potentially setting off a fight over drilling restrictions in the Permian Basin. It also proposed placing lesser prairie chickens in West Texas and eastern New Mexico on the endangered list. But the Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday in a 60-day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS