Garland Defends FBI, Moves To Unseal Trump Search Warrant

By Frank G. Runyeon (August 11, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday forcefully defended the FBI following its raid that seized government documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, taking personal responsibility for the decision as he moved to unseal records that could shed light on the search. A U.S. Department of Justice motion seeks to unseal the search warrant, "Attachments A and B," and a property receipt of items seized on Monday. But federal prosecutors also suggested that the former president should have an opportunity to object to unsealing of the records. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the FBI on Thursday, saying that he personally...

