Azerbaijani Pins Stalled Asylum App On 'Anti-Muslim' Program

By Alyssa Aquino (August 12, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Azerbaijani asylum-seeker accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of secretly blacklisting him as a national security threat to illegally and indefinitely stall his five-year-old asylum application, according to a lawsuit in Maryland federal court. Khayyam Namazov said federal officials wrongly flagged him as a potential security threat under the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program, or CARRP, to stall his October 2017 application for humanitarian protection, preventing him and his family members from winning asylum and eventual permanent residency, without offering him a chance to address the concerns. "Although USCIS has thus far prevented plaintiff, his wife and children from...

