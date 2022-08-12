6th Circ. Frosty To Fee Bid In Wendy's Investor Deal

By Jessica Corso (August 12, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday upheld a settlement that ended a pair of shareholder suits related to a 2016 data breach at Wendy's stores, "dramatically reducing" the likelihood that law firms Newman Ferrara LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC will be awarded attorney fees for objecting to the deal. A three-judge panel of the appellate court threw out a settlement challenge issued by Thomas Caracci, one of two shareholders who sued Wendy's over the breach, in a published opinion written by Judge Chad Readler. The Sixth Circuit said that the district court did not abuse its discretion in appointing the...

