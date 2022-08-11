White Ex-Exec's $10M Race Bias Verdict Cut To $3.7M

By Patrick Hoff (August 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday slashed a $10 million verdict awarded to an ex-Novant Health executive after a jury found he was fired for being a white man as the medical system tried to diversify its workforce, putting damages in line with Title VII's limit. U.S. Magistrate Judge David S. Cayer denied Novant's bid to eliminate the punitive damages award completely but said it must be reduced to the $300,000 boundary set by Title VII. The court also awarded David Duvall $2.3 million in back pay plus 8% prejudgment interest, and nearly $1.1 million for one year's worth of...

