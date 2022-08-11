Enviro Group Says Cuban Co. Can't Escape Exxon Suit

By Caroline Simson (August 11, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An environmental group is backing ExxonMobil as the oil giant looks to hold Corporación CIMEX SA responsible for seizing its property in Cuba decades ago, telling the D.C. Circuit that the state-owned conglomerate can't use sovereign immunity to escape the litigation. EarthRights International argued in an amicus brief accepted by the appeals court on Thursday that Corporación CIMEX is wrong to argue that the court should be looking solely to peg jurisdiction in the litigation on the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act's expropriation exception — one which a lower court already found does not apply in the case. ExxonMobil is claiming in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS