Insurer Fighting Coverage Of $21M LeClairRyan Settlement

By Tracey Read (August 12, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An insurance business has urged a Kansas federal court to rule it has no obligation to defend or indemnify UnitedLex Corp. in an underlying lawsuit in which the legal services company is accused of conspiring to mismanage the joint venture of a law firm on the verge of bankruptcy. Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. is seeking a declaratory judgment that no professional liability coverage be given to UnitedLex to settle claims against it by the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of defunct law firm LeClairRyan LLC. Optional caption text(Replace or Delete this line) Trustee Lynn Tavenner and UnitedLex, along with a...

