Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SD County Must Fix Native American Vote Dilution

By Andrew Westney (August 12, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota county must change its current voting system after a federal judge ruled that county officials likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Native Americans' voting and that a new plan must be found, even with elections approaching in November.

The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe sued Lyman County officials to try to force them not to use the county's existing at-large voting system ahead of local elections in November, claiming Native voters should get a chance to elect two commissioners to the five-member Lyman County Board of Commissioners and that any problems sticking to the state's election schedule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!