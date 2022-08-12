SD County Must Fix Native American Vote Dilution

By Andrew Westney (August 12, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota county must change its current voting system after a federal judge ruled that county officials likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Native Americans' voting and that a new plan must be found, even with elections approaching in November. The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe sued Lyman County officials to try to force them not to use the county's existing at-large voting system ahead of local elections in November, claiming Native voters should get a chance to elect two commissioners to the five-member Lyman County Board of Commissioners and that any problems sticking to the state's election schedule...

