Netflix Sued Over 3-Second Clip Of 'Tiger King' COVID Tattoo

By Hayley Fowler (August 12, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania tattoo artist has accused Netflix of ripping off an image of her Joe Exotic tattoo in the second season of the true-crime blockbuster "Tiger King," saying the streaming giant used her pandemic practical joke without permission and has refused to compensate her for it.

Artist Molly Cramer said Netflix Inc. and Royal Goode Productions LLC didn't have permission to use a photo in the first episode of the second season of "Tiger King" showing a tattoo she designed of the show's antihero alongside a can of Lysol and a toilet paper banner that says "Quarantine 2020" in a nod...

