UK Probes Freshfields-Led £965M Logistics Co. Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 12, 2022, 12:11 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Friday that it has launched a formal probe into the £965 million ($1.2 billion) acquisition by GXO Logistics of a U.K. retail logistics business after finding that the completed deal could lessen competition in domestic markets. The Competition and Markets Authority began a so-called phase one inquiry into whether the purchase by GXO Logistics Inc., a U.S. company which manages outsourced supply chains, of Clipper Logistics PLC lessens competition within any markets for goods or services. Clipper, based in Leeds, northern England, operates in Britain and Europe. The CMA is investigating further after carrying out a fact-finding...

