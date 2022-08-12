Pro Say: The Antitrust Fight Tearing Pro Golf Apart

Law360 (August 12, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The contentious battle over the newly formed, Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf is rocking the professional golf world, with a group of players arguing that the PGA Tour violated antitrust laws by refusing to allow them to participate in both events. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} This week, sports and entertainment attorney Joseph Hanna, co-chair of the sports industry practice at Goldberg Segalla LLP, joins Pro Say to discuss the PGA Tour's structure, players' claims and what to expect as the high-profile case progresses. Each week...

