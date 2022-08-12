Employer Doesn't Have To Pay Old Outstanding Benefits

By Silvia Martelli (August 12, 2022, 7:59 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that an IT company doesn't have to compensate its pensioners for unpaid benefits that were due more than six years before the scheme's trustees raised the issue, ruling that a forfeiture clause means the employer doesn't have to pay out. High Court Judge Thomas Leech said Thursday that the scheme's forfeiture provision means that the employer, CGI UK Ltd., doesn't have to pay out the arrears, which fell due for payment more than six years before 2019, when the question arose. The court found that the scheme had a forfeiture clause where "any benefit or installment of...

