Health District Seeks 9th Circ. Redo In Virus Coverage Row

By Riley Murdock (August 12, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A California health care district asked the Ninth Circuit to rehear its COVID-19 insurance coverage appeal against a Zurich Insurance Group unit, arguing in a petition that the court's previous decision glosses over policy provisions the health district said provide coverage. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel overlooked "material points of law and fact" regarding exceptions to coverage exclusions in Palomar Health's American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. insurance policy when it affirmed a California federal court's decision to toss its suit in July, the district said in its petition for rehearing en banc filed Thursday. That panel found Palomar's pandemic-related loss claims...

