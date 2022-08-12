Businessman Barred Again From Filing Claims

By Ronan Barnard (August 12, 2022, 7:14 PM BST) -- A businessman was barred from filing claims at London's civil courts for a second time Friday after a judge found that two claims were filed in defiance of a court order designed to block him from trying to seize several investment vehicles. A High Court judge threw out three claims from Beyat Holdings Ltd. — which was not represented at the hearing — against a number of high-profile companies after finding that circumstantial evidence showed the claims were actually filed by Rizwan Hussain in defiance of a court order. The order, known as a general civil restraint order, prevented him from...

