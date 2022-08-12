Appeals Court To Tackle Bitcoin Developers' Legal Duties

By Joel Poultney (August 12, 2022, 6:53 PM BST) -- A London appeals court has agreed to weigh whether developers working on bitcoin have a legal duty to protect consumers' assets, in a case brought by the self-styled inventor of the cryptocurrency. The Court of Appeal on Wednesday said Tulip Trading Ltd., the holding company for computer scientist Craig Wright, could seek to revive its suit against 16 bitcoin software developers claiming they failed to protect £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion) worth of cryptocurrency stolen by hackers. The High Court ruled in March that Tulip had failed to demonstrate the claim had a real prospect of success, upholding arguments made by 13...

