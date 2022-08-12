Gas Driller Ursa Gets Pushback In 3rd Circ. Royalties Bid

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 12, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A venture claiming natural gas driller Ursa Operating Company LLC underpaid royalties owed from Colorado gas wells doubled down on its Third Circuit bid to undo rulings that the money sought is property of the company's bankruptcy estate, arguing Thursday that Ursa can't overcome state law to the contrary. In a brief filed Thursday responding to Ursa's arguments defending the lower court's ruling that the money was untouchable, Airport Land Partners Ltd. said Ursa failed to point to any Colorado jurisprudence that supports the decision to withhold full payment to the royalty claimants in the case. Airport, which seeks a constructive...

