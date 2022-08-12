IP Hires: Fox Rothschild, Wilson Sonsini, Quinn Emanuel

By Tiffany Hu (August 12, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild has brought on a former Wendel Rosen business transactional attorney to the firm's San Francisco office, and Wilson Sonsini has bolstered its patent and innovations team with an attorney who has decades of in-house experience at biotechnology companies. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Fox Rothschild Laurie A. Sanders Fox Rothschild LLP has continued growing its West Coast team by adding a Wendel Rosen LLP business transactional attorney as a partner in its San Francisco office. Laurie A. Sanders, who spent three years at East Bay business firm Wendel Rosen, has joined the Fox Rothschild...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS