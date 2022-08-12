2nd Circ. Upholds Ex-Alstom Exec's FCPA Acquittal

By Stewart Bishop (August 12, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld a lower court's acquittal of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges relating to bribery of Indonesian government officials, finding that he was not an agent of Alstom's U.S. subsidiary. Hoskins and others were first accused nearly a decade ago of facilitating bribes to Indonesian officials, including a member of the Indonesian Parliament and top executives of state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara, to secure a $118 million power-related services contract for the so-called Tarahan project. After an interlocutory appeal that led the Second Circuit to limit the application of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS