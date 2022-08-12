Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Couple Says Co. Can't Douse Spontaneous Combustion Case

By Nate Beck (August 12, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania couple told a federal court that their experts can prove rags soaked in Sherwin-Williams deck stain suddenly caught fire at their home, asking a judge to reopen discovery and allow their product liability case against the paint and coating maker to continue.

Counsel for insurer State Farm sued the company in 2020 on behalf of Scott and Andrea Mains, alleging that rags saturated with Thompson's WaterSeal deck stain made by The Sherwin-Williams Co. caught fire unprompted, causing about $75,000 worth of damage to their property. On Thursday, the couple asked a judge to keep their case alive after Sherwin-Williams...

