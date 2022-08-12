Eastman Faces DC Bar Complaint For 2020 Election 'Scheme'

By Lynn LaRowe (August 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Embattled lawyer John Eastman has been slapped with an ethics complaint in Washington, D.C., accusing him of abusing his law license as he worked on behalf of then-President Donald Trump on legal challenges aimed at upending the results of the 2020 presidential election. The States United Democracy Center and Lawyers Defending American Democracy teamed up to lodge the complaint on Thursday, urging the Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the D.C. courts to launch an investigation into whether Eastman broke rules of professional conduct by allegedly helping Trump with efforts to discredit and overturn the 2020 election results. The two groups filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS