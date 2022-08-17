Regeneron Steps Up Amgen Patent Spat With New Suit

By Alex Baldwin (August 17, 2022, 4:23 PM BST) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has asked a London court to invalidate two patents covering molecules used in cancer treatments owned by rival Amgen Inc., the latest claim in an ongoing IP battle between the two pharma giants. Regeneron told the High Court that neither of the patents are inventive, alleging in the newly public Aug. 4 suit that three patent applications and prior research that came before the two Amgen patents disclose the same inventions. No information covered by the two patents would be new to experts knowledgeable with the subject matter, Regeneron said. As a result, the two patents "do not...

