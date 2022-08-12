Monster Falls In TM Fight With Red Bull

By Alex Baldwin (August 12, 2022, 9:21 PM BST) -- Monster Energy failed to convince a London court Friday to let it register the trademark "Red Dawg" because it rides on the coattails of its main rival Red Bull. The High Court wasn't swayed by Monster's claim that it didn't intend to benefit from Red Bull's reputation when it filed for the "Red Dawg" trademark, ruling that intention didn't matter in this case. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The High Court was not swayed by Monster's claim that it did not intend to benefit from Red Bull's reputation when it filed for the trademark, ruling that intention did not matter in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS