Crypto-Crash Ushers In Sunny Spell For UK Claims, Attys Say

By Richard Crump (August 16, 2022, 1:06 AM BST) -- The global collapse will likely trigger a raft of misselling claims similar to the 2008 financial crash, with the market meltdown likely to attract litigation funders and widen the array of such disputes in English courts, attorneys say. Lawyers believe the 2.3 million investors in cryptocurrency in Britain represent a large pool of potential claims against exchanges and others to recover losses caused by one of the worst market crashes in the sector. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) There are 2.3 million investors in cryptocurrency in the U.K. Plaintiffs' lawyers believe they represent a large pool of potential claims against crypto-exchanges, advisers, developers...

