Miles & Stockbridge Hires Corporate Finance Atty In VA

By Adrian Cruz (August 12, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Mid-Atlantic firm Miles & Stockbridge PC announced that it has hired a former McGuireWoods LLP attorney with experience in commercial borrowing and lending as a principal in its Richmond, Virginia, office. John Badman IV joined Miles & Stockbridge's corporate and securities practice group at the start of August after a little over a year at McGuireWoods. He told Law360 on Friday that he chose to join Miles & Stockbridge because of its plan to grow its transactional practice in the Richmond community along with the firm's reputation and culture. "Miles & Stockbridge has a great reputation in the legal community for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS