Pharma Exec Admits Lying To FDA About Weight-Loss Drug

By Elliot Weld (August 12, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The chief operating officer of a New Jersey pharmaceutical company has admitted that he lied and submitted falsified documents to federal regulators in an attempt to gain rights to a weight-loss drug he did not actually own, authorities said Friday. Alain Bouaziz, 69, a French citizen who lives in the United Arab Emirates, pled guilty to an information charging him with making false statements to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He said he is the COO of Hexim Pharmaceuticals, based in Secaucus, New Jersey, and submitted those false statements in an effort to market Sanorex, a weight-loss drug that he...

