Doc Wants Marshall Dennehey Atty's $1M Injury Verdict Axed

By Jack Rodgers (August 12, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania surgeon has asked a state judge to upend a $1 million verdict he was saddled with earlier this month on claims from a Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC partner that he wasn't warned about the possibility of nerve damage he ultimately suffered following an operation. In a 17-page motion for post-trial relief filed on Tuesday, Dr. David Rose argued that a Montgomery County judge had erred when she allowed expert witnesses for Marshall Dennehey partner Matthew Noble to testify that Rose had failed to obtain informed consent before the surgery. As a result, Rose and Surgical Specialists...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS