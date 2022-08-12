Wis. Court Ends Hospital's COVID-19 Coverage Bid

By Riley Murdock (August 12, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge tossed a Milwaukee health system's bid for pandemic-related loss coverage from Factory Mutual Insurance Co., finding that the case falls in line with many other similar suits rejected by courts. Froedtert Health Inc. could not show a physical loss or damage required to trigger coverage under six provisions of its "all-risks" insurance policy, which also specifically excluded coverage for loss of use or contamination, U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig said in a order filed Tuesday. Froedtert, the parent company of a health care network composed of multiple hospitals and surgery centers, sought additional coverage for more...

