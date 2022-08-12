Crown Court Backlog Rises For Third Month In A Row

By Ashish Sareen (August 12, 2022, 7:53 PM BST) -- The backlog of criminal court cases grew for a third consecutive month, according to the latest government figures, prompting the Criminal Bar Association to slam Whitehall for failing to stem "a massive exodus" of barristers from the profession. The number of cases at the crown court ticked steadily up to 58,973 in June, after hitting 58,750 in May and 58,540 in April, government data released on Thursday indicates. Although the numbers have continued to rise over recent months, they still remain lower than the peaks the courts hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of open cases in the crown court...

