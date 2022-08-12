Sheppard Mullin Entertainment Atty's Star Turn As Filmmaker

By James Mills (August 12, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- In his more than 30 years as an entertainment lawyer, Robert Darwell, a partner with Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, has handled virtually every legal aspect of moviemaking, including writing contracts and leases for production offices, arranging financing and securing intellectual property rights. Despite all that exposure to the film world, he'd never actually made a film himself — until now, that is. While spending his days as a senior partner in Sheppard Mullin's entertainment group, Darwell, a nearly 20-year veteran at the firm, has devoted his spare time to making a feature-length documentary that's not only getting raves from audiences...

