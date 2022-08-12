5th Circ. Says Qualified Immunity May Block Retaliation Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 12, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit held in a matter of first impression that qualified immunity might shield a department head at a Texas university from a former employee's retaliation suit, instructing a district court to determine whether that immunity applies to federal law. In a published and unanimous opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel reversed in part a Texas district court's 2020 decision that found qualified immunity didn't cover Mark Lawley. The panel said that there is no clear law indicating whether the immunity applies to Eva Stramaski's claims, which alleged she was fired for raising concerns about being paid on time. However, the...

