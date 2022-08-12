As Crypto Winter Spurs Deals, Attys Caution: 'Buyer Beware'

By Elise Hansen (August 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrencies' price volatility and the uncertain regulatory environment will play an outsize role in shaping acquisition and funding deals during "crypto winter," as well-capitalized players hunt for bargains, attorneys told Law360. Plunging cryptocurrency prices over the last few months have wiped out some companies and pushed others into hiring freezes or layoffs. Companies that remain solvent have generally seen their valuations go down amid the turmoil, creating an opening for buyers with strong balance sheets or investors seeking sweeter financing terms. But in the cryptocurrency space, questions around target companies' financial stability and regulatory compliance can be particularly acute. "There's definitely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS