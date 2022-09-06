NLRB Proposes New Joint Employer Standard

By Braden Campbell (September 6, 2022, 10:22 AM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board issued an anticipated draft rule Tuesday revamping its test for deciding whether linked entities are joint employers under federal labor law, aiming to ease organizing and collective bargaining for staffing, franchise and other workers with ties to multiple employers. The board's notice of proposed rulemaking, or NPRM, would nix a 2020 rule requiring proof of "direct and immediate" control over workers. It would instead deem linked entities to be joint employers if they "share or co-determine" essential job terms, such as wages, benefits and other compensation, even if one party wields only "reserved" or "indirect" control. The NLRB...

