Mattel Sues Maker Of Nicki Minaj-Branded 'Barbie-Que' Chips

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 12, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Mattel Inc. has taken legal action in California federal court against Rap Snacks, claiming the company's new Nicki Minaj-branded "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" potato chips violate the toy company's well-known Barbie trademark. In June 2022, Rap Snacks announced that it had partnered with rapper Nicki Minaj to launch a new potato chip flavor called the "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips," according to Mattel's complaint. There was much fanfare to the launch of the new product line, which willfully infringes Mattel's Barbie trademark and causes confusion for consumers, Mattel said. Mattel's suit claims Rap Snacks' "Barbie-Que" potato chips violate the toy maker's Barbie...

