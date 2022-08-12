Trump Warrant Shows Espionage, Obstruction Investigation

By Carolina Bolado (August 12, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump is under investigation for obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Espionage Act, according to a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago property unsealed Friday afternoon. A search warrant for the Mar-a-Lago property unsealed Friday indicated that former President Donald Trump is under investigation for obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Espionage Act. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Prosecutors sought the warrant under three statutes: 18 USC § 793, which is the Espionage Act; 17 USC § 2071, which prohibits the concealment, removal or alteration of government records; and 18 USC §1519, which bans the destruction or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS