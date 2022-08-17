Gov't Ordered To Reimburse NY Hospital $1.7M In Atty Fees

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 17, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ordered the government to reimburse NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital $1.7 million in attorney fees for defending itself against doctors who claimed their payroll taxes were wrongly withheld and eventually settled. The court's decision answered "a unique question of law" about whether a statute requiring the government to reimburse employers for payroll-tax claims extends to the employer's cost to litigate or negotiate such claims, according to the decision published Friday. "The short answer is that it does," the court said. At the center of the decision was a textual parsing of Section 3102(b) of the Internal Revenue Code, which...

