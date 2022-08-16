Justices Could Prompt A Seismic Shift In Double Patenting

By Aaron Gleaton Clay, Adriana Burgy and Thomas Irving (August 16, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A recent petition for certiorari challenges the constitutionality of the judicially created condition for patentability of nonstatutory double patenting, or obviousness-type double patenting — also known as OTDP. All eyes are on SawStop Holding LLC v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, slated for the U.S. Supreme Court's Sept. 28 conference, because a high court move to grant certiorari could signal a seismic shift in OTDP. The government waived its right to a response on Aug. 1. A maker and seller of table saws used in woodworking machinery, SawStop Holding LLC applied for a patent directed to an improved safety feature in its saw technology.[1]...

