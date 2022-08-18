Law Commission's 'Data Objects' Proposal Is Far-Reaching

By Harriet Jones-Fenleigh, Aditya Badami and Jonathan Hawkins (August 18, 2022, 2:16 PM BST) -- Those who have forgotten to choose a thriller for their summer holiday reading can breathe a sigh of relief; the Law Commission has come to the rescue by publishing its 549-page consultation paper on the future of digital assets.[1] Spoiler alert: The Law Commission suggests that, while English law has demonstrated a degree of flexibility in accommodating the use, and regulating the misuse, of digital assets, now is the time to develop a coherent legal framework capable of dealing with all manner of digital assets, instead of relying on the iterative development of the common law. Such a framework would entail...

