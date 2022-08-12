Taco Bell Franchisee Nears OT Deal After High Court Revival

By Hailey Konnath (August 12, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Taco Bell franchisee has reached a tentative settlement with a former worker in an unpaid overtime suit, according to a motion filed with the Eighth Circuit on Friday, a development that comes after the U.S. Supreme Court reopened the worker's case. Franchisee Sundance Inc. and worker Robyn Morgan reached a tentative agreement in principle on Thursday to end Morgan's underlying proposed collective action, the parties said in the joint filing. They said they intend to seek approval from the Iowa federal court that initially handled the case. They said they expect to finalize the settlement by Aug. 19 and file...

