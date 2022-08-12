Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taco Bell Franchisee Nears OT Deal After High Court Revival

By Hailey Konnath (August 12, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Taco Bell franchisee has reached a tentative settlement with a former worker in an unpaid overtime suit, according to a motion filed with the Eighth Circuit on Friday, a development that comes after the U.S. Supreme Court reopened the worker's case.

Franchisee Sundance Inc. and worker Robyn Morgan reached a tentative agreement in principle on Thursday to end Morgan's underlying proposed collective action, the parties said in the joint filing. They said they intend to seek approval from the Iowa federal court that initially handled the case.

They said they expect to finalize the settlement by Aug. 19 and file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!