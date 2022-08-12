Aqua Connect Wins $5.7M Jury Verdict In Infringement Fight

By Hailey Konnath (August 12, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury on Friday sided with software company Aqua Connect in its patent infringement spat with rival TeamViewer, finding that TeamViewer infringed two of its patents for remotely accessing Apple operating systems and awarding Aqua Connect $5.7 million in damages. Following a five-day trial, the jury refused to invalidate Aqua Connect Inc.'s patents covering its software, which allows organizations to deliver macOS as "a remote desktop experience to any number of users on any device," according to its website. TeamViewer offers similar products that allow users to "remote into any computer or mobile device to use it as if...

