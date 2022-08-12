Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aqua Connect Wins $5.7M Jury Verdict In Infringement Fight

By Hailey Konnath (August 12, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury on Friday sided with software company Aqua Connect in its patent infringement spat with rival TeamViewer, finding that TeamViewer infringed two of its patents for remotely accessing Apple operating systems and awarding Aqua Connect $5.7 million in damages.

Following a five-day trial, the jury refused to invalidate Aqua Connect Inc.'s patents covering its software, which allows organizations to deliver macOS as "a remote desktop experience to any number of users on any device," according to its website. TeamViewer offers similar products that allow users to "remote into any computer or mobile device to use it as if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!