Paul Hastings Hires Judge With Tech Credentials For IP Team

By Alex Baldwin (August 16, 2022, 8:14 PM BST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has added a tech litigation specialist and part-time judge as a partner to its London-based intellectual property practice from Baker McKenzie, as the firm looks to bulk up its U.K. litigation team. Jason Raeburn — who joined the firm last month after a 12-year stint at Baker McKenzie — brings almost two decades of legal experience to his new role at Paul Hastings. He focuses on IP disputes related to software development and licensing, cloud technology and artificial intelligence. Key among his areas of expertise is the burgeoning field of IP disputes in the field of AI, which...

