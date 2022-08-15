Kirkland Leads Arsenal In Clinching 2 Funds Totaling $5.4B

By Renee Hickman (August 15, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Arsenal Capital Partners announced Monday that it had closed two funds with a total of $5.4 billion in capital commitments, with legal guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The two funds are Arsenal Capital Partners VI LP and Arsenal Capital Partners Growth LP, according to a statement. The former closed with $4.3 billion in commitments, exceeding its $3 billion target of limited partner commitments. The latter closed with $1.1 billion in commitments at its hard cap, overshooting its target of $750 million. Arsenal has two focuses — industrial and health care. Its portfolio encompasses companies such as CellCarta, which provides research services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS