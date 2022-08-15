Nicaragua Can't Get Officials' Names Redacted In $590M Claim

By Caroline Simson (August 15, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has denied Nicaragua's request to redact the names of public officials identified in a $590 million claim accusing the government of sending violent and destructive paramilitary groups to seize a foreign investor's 3,300-acre avocado plantation. In an Aug. 9 order made public late Friday, the tribunal said it was not convinced that a Nicaraguan law barring the publication of any information that could have a negative impact on an individual's "honor and reputation" applied in the case. The Nicaraguan law applies to information held by the Nicaraguan authorities, but the names here are included in Riverside Coffee LLC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS