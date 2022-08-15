Inovalon Sued In Del. Over Insider Gains On $7.3B Co. Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (August 15, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Stockholders who sued health care data venture Inovalon Holdings over an allegedly unfair $7.3 billion go-private deal last year are seeking potentially hundreds of millions in damages in a new Delaware Chancery Court suit alleging multiple duty breaches and insider conflicts. A redacted version of the second complaint, filed last week but made public on Monday, named the company, its founder and CEO, its controlling stockholder and directors in a five-count complaint asserting breach of the company's charter, unjust enrichment and breaches of fiduciary duty. According to the new complaint, founder and CEO Kenneth R. Dunleavy, controlling investor Andre Hoffmann, their...

