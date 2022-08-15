Paul Weiss Guides WeWork Founder On Housing Investment

By David Holtzman (August 15, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss advised Adam Neumann, known for his role in founding the coworking firm WeWork, as Andreessen Horowitz on Monday announced an investment reportedly worth roughly $350 million in Neumann's latest residential real estate project. In a blog post posted on the Silicon Valley venture capital firm's website announcing the deal, co-founder Marc Andreessen did not say if Neumann's new company Flow will focus exclusively on multifamily housing. But he emphasized the importance of shaking up the rental property market. WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, pictured here on Oct. 21, 2021, raised $350 million from Andreessen Horowitz with guidance from Paul Weiss, which is...

