Citi Wants To Be Revlon Creditor Over $500M Wire Mistake

By Jon Hill (August 15, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Citibank NA has asked a New York federal judge to rule that it can stand in as a creditor in Revlon's bankruptcy case after the bank mistakenly paid off $500 million of debt owed by the cosmetics giant and has been unable to get the money back from the lenders that received it. In an adversary complaint filed Friday against Revlon, Citi said it is seeking a declaratory judgment from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones that would confirm it is "equitably subrogated to," or assigned, the repayment rights belonging to certain Revlon lenders in light of the bank's accidental wire...

