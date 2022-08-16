Calif. Court Says Unlawful Pot Biz Operated As Fake Church

By Jonathan Capriel (August 16, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A California state judge permanently barred a nonprofit, which had claimed to be a church, from selling, making or giving away cannabis in the city of South Gate during a public nuisance trial, ruling against the group after one of its members abandoned the case midtrial. Judge Ann H. Park of Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled on Friday that Christopher Tindall — a member of the so-called Jah Healing Church at 3463 Tweedy Boulevard — and anyone who worked with him were forbidden to operate commercial cannabis establishment or marijuana dispensary at that location or anywhere else in the city....

