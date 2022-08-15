Exxon Mobil Will Pay $9.5M To End NJ Water Pollution Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 15, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Monday that Exxon Mobil Corp. has agreed to pay $9.5 million to resolve claims related to the cleanup of land it used for the disposal of petroleum products and other hazardous substances, which have been leaking into the state's waterways and wetlands. The oil giant will pay $9.5 million to the state related to the cleanup of materials dumped at a piece of company-owned property in a tidal area of the Delaware Estuary, according to the attorney general's office. The estuary is connected to the Mantua Creek, which flows into the Delaware River....

