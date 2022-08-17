Orrick Adds Partner In Transactional Tax

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 17, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP added a transactional tax partner who specializes in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and venture financing in the technology and life sciences sectors, the firm announced. SeoJung Park, based in Orrick's office in Silicon Valley, California, previously was a partner at DLA Piper, Orrick announced Monday. At DLA Piper, she spent eight years building experience working with Bay Area tech companies and startups on venture financing, the attorney said. The fast pace of practice in business transactions drives her work in financing and capital markets, Park said. "I think it's exciting to innovate and think quickly...

