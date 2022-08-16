NY AG Rips 'Secret' Info From 'Besmirched' Arnold & Porter

By Jeff Overley (August 15, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- One year after extraordinary cover-up claims erupted in opioid litigation, the New York Attorney General's Office is accusing Arnold & Porter of wielding "secret evidence" to dodge well-deserved discipline, while the BigLaw firm says Empire State lawyers are dragging out the saga to wreck its reputation. The competing contentions appeared in Friday night letters regarding whether Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo — who is weighing a multimillion-dollar sanction bid — should consider Arnold & Porter's request to supply more information about its belated disclosure of opioid marketing materials from onetime client Endo Pharmaceuticals. The discovery donnybrook emerged in August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS