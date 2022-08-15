Applying Anti-Money Laundering Practices To NFT Market

By Andrea Kramer, Alexandra Scheibe and Rachel Rosen (August 15, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The current "crypto winter" and related collapse of certain fintech projects and digital assets has resulted in widespread losses and has exposed risks and vulnerabilities within the digital asset landscape. In early August, nearly $4.5 million worth of digital assets were drained from thousands of Solana software wallets in a widespread hack.[1] Only a day earlier, hackers stole almost $200 million in digital assets from Nomad, a blockchain bridge that allows users to swap tokens from one blockchain to another.[2] The fintech and digital asset space unique to non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has not been immune from similar risks of fraudulent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS